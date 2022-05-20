Farm Online
Home/Property

NSW farmland auction results show no interest rate fears this week

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated May 20 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first increase in interest rates in years hasn't seemed to dampen the NSW farmland market, based on five auction results this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.