Farm Online
Home/Politics

Pauline Hanson facing loss in Senate race

By Tess Ikonomou
Updated May 21 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is expected to miss out on a Senate seat.

Voters have turned their backs on One Nation founder Pauline Hanson, who could lose her Senate spot.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.