Farmers ready to discuss Labor's live ex plan

Kristen Frost
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
READY TO ROLL: Sheep aboard a live export vessel last year in route to the Middle East. WA farmers say they are ready for discussions around future of billion dollar live export sheep industry.

Producers in Western Australia are not jumping the gun on Labor's proposed phase out of live sheep exports, saying they will welcome discussions with the incoming agricultural minster concerning the future of the $94 billion trade.

