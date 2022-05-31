GrainCorp makes big investment in storage capacity

GRAINCORP will create an additional two million tonnes of storage capacity and investment in new equipment to help with harvest efficiency.
Buoyed by two monster years of production through its east coast heartland GrainCorp will try and increase its market share through the substantial capital expenditure program.
Officials are confident the storage upgrades will be complete in time for harvest and can help GrainCorp challenge the 14 million tonnes it received last season should the season be favourable.
With near record autumn rain across many key production zones, early estimates are for a third consecutive bumper Australian crop, with Ikon Commodities coming out with a wheat production forecast of 33.5 million tonnes, 25 per cent above the long-term average.
GrainCorp officials are yet to confirm the exact location of the sites to receive upgrades.
Along with the added storage the bulk handler will also invest in its fleet of mobile grain handling equipment that can be moved to areas of high need as the season dictates.
It is the second consecutive year GrainCorp has made a substantial increase to its grain storage capacity.
Last year it put in an added 1.5 million tonnes of storage, with a focus on northern NSW and eastern Victoria.
GrainCorp managing director Robert Spurway said the company was acting on feedback from its grower customers.
He said the company then analysed data to see where there were possible improvements.
"We looked at the data from our truck turnaround time analysis and responses to our in-harvest surveys, in order to pinpoint where to invest in our network," Mr Spurway said.
"Some sites require more storage capacity given the production volume in that area; other sites require upgrades to stackers and drive-over hoppers, to improve the delivery experience for growers.
"Growers are continuing to invest in their harvest capability and the speed at which they can get the crop off, so it's important that we match this with our services."
Mr Spurway said with the likelihood of significant carryover of grain due to the big year in 2021-22 extra storage would be important.
"It's clear to us that there will be a high carry-out of grain as we head into the next harvest, so this investment into the network will provide growers with confidence as they plant the new crop."
Gregor Heard is Fairfax Ag Media's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his ten years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector. Away from work, he is a keen traveller, having spent his long service leave last year in Spain learning the language.
