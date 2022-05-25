GRAIN grower groups have congratulated incoming prime minister Anthony Albanese and say they look forward with the chance to work with the new ALP government.
While other farm lobby groups have expressed concern at ALP policy on issues such as water, ag visas and live exports, in the grains industry the ALP has won praise for its commitment to look at an inquiry into grain supply chain distortion,
Grain Producers Australia chairman Barry Large said he was keen to engage with the new government to ensure it had a handle on the issues impacting grain growers.
"We were greatly encouraged by the ALP's positive response, outlining their positive plans and demonstrating that they're willing to listen to our issues and requests," Mr Large said.
"When last in government, Labor delivered some important policy reforms for the grains sector and we now anticipate the opportunity, as indicated during the campaign, to discuss how we can collaborate and help solve today's issues."
GPA southern director Andrew Weidemann identified a few key areas for the government to look at
"Key areas such as stronger biosecurity protections, enhanced market access, optimising market competition, increased local manufacturing to reduce input costs, better digital connectivity and greater access to farm labour are all critical," Mr Weidemann said.
But it is issues surrounding competition within the supply chain and a perception that grain growers are getting paid poorly compared to global prices that remains a focus for GPA.
"GPA's key policy request is for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to conduct a market study of the grains supply chain.
"This can provide independent analysis and reforms to help resolve lingering competition issues impacting growers."
Brett Hosking, chairman of Australia's other major grain farming group, Grain Growers, also extended a welcome to the Albanese government.
"We would like to congratulate Prime Minister Albanese and his team and are excited to be able to work together on some of the big issues affecting our growers at the moment including climate change and ensuring robust and regional communities can continue to thrive," Mr Hosking said.
"I am looking forward to working with the next Minister of Agriculture when appointed and being able to focus on outcomes that will benefit our growers which in turn benefits all Australians through food security and thriving communities," he said.
He echoed GPA's call for a market inquiry.
"We look forward to continuing our discussions with the new government on a market inquiry of the grains supply chain and also investment opportunities into research and development that will continue to ensure growers can manage climate variability and continue to be conscientious stewards of the land."
Gregor Heard is Fairfax Ag Media's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his ten years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector. Away from work, he is a keen traveller, having spent his long service leave last year in Spain learning the language.
