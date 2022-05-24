WORLD grain production has been slashed in the latest International Grains Council (IGC) report.
In its May report the IGC cut a whopping 24 million tonnes from its previous report for the 2022-23 crop.
However, even with the cut to production still remains at high levels based on historical figures.
Total grain production is flagged at 2,251 million tonnes, with smaller wheat, corn and sorghum harvests mean the figure has been cut back hard, with wheat and corn suffering the largest cuts.
This compares to the 2021-22 crop which is forecast to be 2,291m tonnes.
High grain prices are seeing a rationing of demand, with the IGC reporting falls in total consumption nearly matching total production falls, meaning total carryover will only drop by a million tonnes.
The fall in consumption is significant, marking the first time since 2015-16 that there has been a net year on year drop in usage.
In the short-term one of the largest falls in production will come in the soybean sector where total tonnage will drop by 5 per cent year on year in 2021-22 to 349 million tonnes, although a big rebound is expected in 2022-23, with a record 387 m tonnes crop forecast.
Gregor Heard is Fairfax Ag Media's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his ten years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector. Away from work, he is a keen traveller, having spent his long service leave last year in Spain learning the language.
