A fisherman has been forced to hand over his 2019 model Mercedes duel-cab ute along with a boat and trailer after the alleged illegal netting of fish in Victoria.
Victorian fisheries officers raided several homes to seize illegal fish traps as well as the Mercedes and boat, worth a combined $60,000.
The fisheries officers from Mallacoota in the far east of Gippsland had been alerted to three people allegedly using a large illegal mesh net in a remote river.
Officers allege they found a 40m-plus length of mesh net and two coolers, one containing 70 fish and another 30 fish hidden in bushes near the river.
Most were bream and mullet with some estuary perch and flathead, the Victorian Fisheries Authority said.
The authority said the three people will be summoned to appear in court at a later date.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
