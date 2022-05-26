TOP QUALITY: The stables feature a large indoor facility complete with an Aquaciser water walker. Pictures: supplied.

A top class racing stables near Ballarat is on the market for more than $7 million.



More than 100 horses can be in pre-training at any one time due to the design of the purpose built and ultra modern horse facility.



Inglis Rural Property in conjunction with Colliers and under instructions of Advise Transact are offering 733 Cuthberts Road, former home of Seven Daughters Pre-training of Tonkin Stewart Racing, for sale.



The joint agents say more than a year of meticulous planning has resulted in this purpose-built centre incorporating leading technology and equine facilities within a safe and secure environment

The 65 hectare (160 acre) property across four titles is only 15 minutes from Ballarat.

The property includes a sought-after pre-training facility primarily suited to the thoroughbred market.



Improvements include about 80 boxes and 20 spelling paddocks.



Plus it has a full indoor facility with Aquaciser water walker, two treadmills and 12-horse ground walker.



Supporting infrastructure includes feed and storage barn.



It features fully automatic and computer-controlled water system providing stock and domestic water across the property with rainwater captured in above ground tanks.



Average annual rainfall in the region is 687mm.



Maintained to a high standard, the property has a fully fenced laneway system with horse-proof fencing to allow for the hassle-free movement of stock.



The property also features a renovated three-bedroom weatherboard cottage, providing comfortable manager's accommodation.



Inglis Rural Property sales manager Sam Triggs said it was a real opportunity to buy a property which could generate a good cash flow.



"A critical feature is its future value as a potential subdivision given its proximity to the city of Ballarat and its future growth zones," Mr Triggs said.



Colliers managing director (Ballarat) Andrew Lewis said: "This property has enjoyed significant capital expenditure with around $4.5m in capital investment and infrastructure."



The property is for sale by expressions of interest closing July 6.



Inspections are available strictly by appointment only.



For more information contact the selling agents Sam Triggs on 0410 683891, Andrew Lewis 0418 508908 or James Lawson 0488 167173.



