Farm Online
Home/Beef

Cattle Council's champions show leadership skills and passion

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 25 2022 - 2:54pm, first published May 24 2022 - 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ones to watch: NAB Agribusiness Cattle Council of Australia Rising Champions Initiative state winners Jen Smith, Victoria and Tom Cosentino, South Australia, won special kudos for their advocacy and professional development skills during this year's program.

Two beef producers from Victoria and South Australia are standing out with particularly promising leadership capabilities following an intensive training and mentoring boot camp conducted as part of the NAB Agribusiness Cattle Council of Australia Rising Champions Initiative.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.