Two beef producers from Victoria and South Australia are standing out with particularly promising leadership capabilities following an intensive training and mentoring boot camp conducted as part of the NAB Agribusiness Cattle Council of Australia Rising Champions Initiative.
This week saw another seven future beef industry leaders from around Australia meeting in Canberra for three days of leadership training, which culminated in a gala Rising Champions dinner on Wednesday night.
Jen Smith from East Gippsland and Tom Cosentino from SA's Hindmarsh Valley emerged as notable state winners to watch.
Ms Smith, who aside from operating a beef enterprise at Bairnsdale, is also general manager of the producer self-help body Gippsland Agricultural Group, was identified for special mention by trainers for her policy and advocacy skills.
Mr Cosentino, a Murray Grey breeder who also works as executive officer for both Livestock SA and the state's Dairy Industry Fund, picked up a professional development award after appraisal by development consultant, Julia Spicer.
This year's other state winners were Annie Pumpa from Table Top in southern NSW; Sam Fryer from Prairie near Hughenden in North Queensland; Kari-Melise Moffat from Darwin; Stafford Ives-Heres from Marrawah on Tasmania's west coast, and Tamara Pfitzner from Gidgegannup in Western Australia.
Northern Territory cattleman and Cattle Council president, Markus Rathsmann, was pleased the next generation of industry leaders were so engaged and passionate about the grassfed beef sector.
"With young people like this getting ready to lead, we know our industry is in good hands," he said.
In the past the rising champions program has culminated with the announcement of a single winner, but Mr Rathsmann said this year the decision was made to keep the focus on all seven state-based winners.
"The new format lets us invest our time and resources in all these rising champions," he said.
"This makes sense for our industry because if more talented people contribute to our industry the more successful we will all be."
At the same time, however, another three awards recognised specific areas where rising champions had excelled.
The chief executive's prize for advocacy and the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment Secretary's Prize went to Ms Smith recognising her leadership, passion and drive to get under the bonnet of complex issues.
Agriculture departmental staff participating in information panel session observed an impressive calibre of "leadership and passion for the farm sector and their communities" shown by all seven state winners, but department secretary, Andrew Metcalf, said Ms Smith was notable for engaging on a broad range of issues.
"She asked questions and provided comments that were thoughtful and considered, conversed with the panellists about her work and conveyed a number of challenges and ideas relevant to the policy space of the panellists," he said.
"Jen was articulate, thoughtful and keen to absorb information. She brought her whole community into the room with her," Mr Metcalfe said.
Mr Cosentino's professional development award recognised his swift uptake of professional development training and how he applied his learning immediately, using the experience to add value to conversations and working with fellow champions to explore ideas.
Mr Rathsmann said the prizes reflected the importance of a collaborative approach in beef industry advocacy.
"The beef industry brings together people with a range of skills to produce the best outcomes," he said.
"Some people in our industry excel in a particular field, and it's through collaboration that we bring everyone's talents together for the better of our industry.
"I want to congratulate all seven Rising Champions winners and thank them for their dedication - there's a great future for them in this industry and they're up to the challenge.
"If you have decided Agriculture is your career and future then being engaged in industry policy and advocacy is the best way to shape and protect your future."
Mr Rathsmann said being engaged with an organisation like Cattle Council was also a pathway to give something back.
"I wish all rising rhampions luck with their careers and urge them all to stay involved."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
