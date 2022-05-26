OFF TO LONGREACH: Accused NT livestock agent Greg Liebelt has been granted bail to attend the Longreach cattle sale. Picture: Facebook.

A Northern Territory livestock agent has been granted bail to attend the Longreach cattle sale in Queensland next Friday.



Greg Liebelt from Tennant Creek has been accused, along with his wife Rebecca, of stealing almost $426,000 from the outback town's post office.



Advertisement Ad

The NT's Supreme Court this week granted Mr Liebelt a variation on his bail to travel interstate and attend the postponed Longreach sale.

As many as 4500 cattle from the Barkly region are being transported to Longreach for the relaunch of cattle sales at the redeveloped complex.

Flooding rains in Queensland's central west caused the sale to be delayed from May 11.



The cattle have been sourced from numerous vendors ranging from Darwin, Borroloola, Katherine and Daly Waters regions, and over to the Western Australia border.



Ms Liebelt has been removed as manager of the Tennant Creek post office after accusations were made of systematic theft from bank accounts between March 2019 and May last year.



Advertisement Ad

Mr Liebelt petitioned the court for his bail to be altered so he could attend the Longreach sale as part of a employment with a new but unnamed agency.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully opposed the application.

Justice John Burns said Mr Liebelt was also required to report to police three times a week as part of the varied bail conditions.



The Liebelt's case before the Supreme Court is set to be heard in July.



They have each been charged with aggravated stealing and obtaining a benefit by deception.

Mr Liebelt is believed to have resigned from his prominent roles with the Country Liberal Party. He is a former Barkly CLP branch chair and party management committee member.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.