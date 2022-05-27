Thousands oppose creation of three big national parks

NEW PARKS: An expert committee considers the combination of existing state forests, parks and reserves into new national parks. Picture: Victorian government.

An outpouring of public criticism has failed to stop the Victorian government's plans for three new national parks.



The new national parks, mostly across the centre of the state, take in a combined 65,000 hectares (160,618 acres).



The new national parks will be created by linking existing state forests, parks and reserves.



The government says the decision will conserve native flora, fauna plus enhance recreation and tourism opportunities.

Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said $4 million would be spent to establish the parks' new boundaries , as well as two new conservation parks and expansion of other regional parks in Victoria's central west.

About 1000 people used to hold licences over this public land, many for grazing plus also bee-keeping and timber harvesting.



A total of 2698 written submissions were made on the draft proposals.



Most of them were pro forma submissions opposing a national or regional park in the Wombat forest.



Also, 919 submissions sought to continue the current range of uses in this swathe of public land.



People fought to continue their recreational activities especially gold fossicking, four wheel driving, trailbike riding and hunting.



A total of 618 people supported a submission from the Victorian National Parks Association calling for a larger national park at Mount Cole and heritage river listing for the Wimmera River.



Minister D'Ambrosio said surveying and mapping work was already now underway.



The largest of the new parks, combining Lerderderg State Park and Wombat State Forest will create the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park covering more than 44,000 hectares between Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh.

A 15,000-hectare Pyrenees National Park will be created west of Avoca, and a 5282-hectare Mount Buangor National Park will double the size of the existing state park north of Buangor.



There will be seven new and expanded regional parks near Bendigo, Daylesford and Avoca.



The government said these new regional parks will still allow a range of activities including horse-riding, dog-walking and prospecting.



"This is an important step to help protect our incredible range of native plants and wildlife,'' Ms D'Ambrosio said.

"These parks will be a drawcard for nature-based tourism and recreation and an important destination for the community to learn from nature and experience the great outdoors."



