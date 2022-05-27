COURT ADJOURNED: One of the earliest court houses in western Victoria urgently needs a rescuer. Pictures: Westech Real Estate.

Have you ever seen an important piece of early Australian history so desperately in need of rescuing?

The old wooden Lillimur courthouse and post office is just hanging in there - a stone's throw from the Victoria/South Australian border.



Built in 1887, it was the first courthouse built to dispense justice to the brave new settlers of the west Wimmera.



Today it is hoping someone can save it, offered at a necessarily bargain price of around $40,000-$44,000.

As you can see by the pictures, the courthouse fell into decay, as did much of a once thriving Lillimur which has all but disappeared.

How it once looked.

Planners of a rail extension from Dimboola to Serviceton were apparently spooked by what appears some fairly low hills in the area and chose a less arduous route through Kaniva, about 10 kilometres away.



In its early years Lillimur was thriving with various general stores, hotels, churches, school (apparently with 100 students), and even a flour mill.



The streets were lit by kerosene lamps.

So many towns in early Australia owe their existence to the alignment of the railway lines and Lillimur lost out.



The name Lillimur is said to have been taken from a local Aboriginal word meaning to bone or wattle gum. Lillimur had been first used for a pastoral station from 1866.



The court adjourned for the last time in 1892 and then it was moved along the street to become the post office from just before the First World War until it shut up shop in the 1980s.

Now it has been handed to the agents at Westech Real Estate for who have been struggling to find anyone willing to take on a huge restoration project.



They have extended expressions of interest in buying it until June 17.



Other than its rich pioneering history, the only other thing going for it as that it's on a big 1000 square metre block, it has been restumped as has a very low maintenance garden..



But the vandals have been at work inside breaking the windows and agents have blurred some of the graffiti so not to offend.



Built from wooden boards it has that brick chimney and two fireplaces.



There are various old-style windows and a high arched roofline.



The post office window can still be recognised at the front of the property.

It is zoned farming with an "environment significance" planning overlay and has no services connected.



There are also signs of termite damage.



That's all the bad news, but it is a unique building at a low purchase price. It has been waiting a long time for a rescuer.

For more information contact the agents Sophie Pritchard on 0475 461390 or Joanne Perkins on 0427 041327.

