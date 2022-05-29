Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy Australia's Silage Plastic Recycling Scheme trial under way

May 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy Australia is tackling the major challenge of disposing of plastic waste from silage bales.

The major challenge of disposing of plastic waste from silage bales is set to be tackled through a new recycling scheme Dairy Australia is trialling in Western Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.