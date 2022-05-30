Farm Online
Peter Dutton elected unopposed as Liberal Party leader, Sussan Ley made deputy

Finn McHugh
Sarah Basford Canales
By Finn McHugh, and Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 30 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:53am
Peter Dutton has been elected leader of the Liberal Party with former environment minister Sussan Ley as his deputy following a leadership meeting in Canberra on Monday.

