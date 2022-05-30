Farm Online
Heat and drought tolerance the goal in international wheat research project

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
May 30 2022 - 9:00am
Flinders University chief investigator Kathleen Soole with College of Science and Engineering molecular science and technology researchers Crystal Sweetman and Colin Jenkins will sample South Australian wheat crops and grain for the new project launched this month by Washington State University (WSU).

AUSTRALIAN plant researchers will be part of a global scientific project looking to improve drought and heat resilience in wheat.

National Grains Industry Reporter

