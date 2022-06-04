Goatmeat production hits four year high

Goatmeat production hit the highest level in four years in the first quarter of 2022, rising to nearly 7558 tonnes, as a growing number of producers look to get into the game.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia, the jump in first quarter production represented a 67 per cent increase on the same period in 2021 and was 30pc higher than production in the December quarter.
The increase was driven by higher slaughter volumes, not carcase weights, with MLA noting strong demand from US and other emerging export markets for goatmeat.
Victoria and Queensland are the leaders in goatmeat production and slaughter, with some producers moving from sheep operations into goat farming as market prices have improved.
South Australia is also following the trend of increased production and slaughter in the past two years.
WA has also increased their goat production significantly, with production in the state increasing by a massive 7000% according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
According to MLA, that jump is likely due to a processing plant in WA resuming goat slaughter, building interest in the industry from the west.
Meanwhile, a processing plant in Bourke, NSW, has been taken over by new owners for use as a goat-specific operation - a significant investment in the industry.
An expansion at the Western Meat Exporters processing facility in Charleville, Queensland, will also allow the increase in slaughter of goats in the state, increasing goat slaughter by 7000 head/week.
The increase in slaughter in Q1 was most pronounced in Victoria and SA - indicating that goat turn-off in southern and western NSW has increased, as most goats processed in these states are sourced from NSW.
