Goatmeat production hits four year high

Goatmeat production at highest level in four years

June 4 2022 - 3:00am
Goatmeat production hit the highest level in four years in the first quarter of 2022, rising to nearly 7558 tonnes, as a growing number of producers look to get into the game.

