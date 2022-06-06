Not ones to mince their words, property agents say an historic butcher shop for sale in country South Australia is worth a look as it "has great bones".
The extensive use of slate in Mintaro's old butcher shop puts the flesh over those bones.
On the market for between $250,000 - $270,000, the sale of Thomas Cox's butcher shop shines a light on Mintaro's origins.
A couple of hours' drive to the north of Adelaide in the eastern part of the Clare Valley, Mintaro is billed as a largely untouched historic town with some of the most significant 19th century buildings and ruins in the state.
We presume the butcher's shop is one of them - significant that is, not yet a ruin.
After a little work, the old shop could open again as a commercial enterprise, maybe even a butcher's shop.
Established in 1849, Mintaro is situated on land which was bought originally by pastoralists Joseph and Henry Gilbert, which they subdivided into 80 allotments.
The town was intended to be stopover for the bullock teams carting copper from the Burra mine to Port Wakefield.
It had a second shot of fame when an internationally famous deposit of slate was discovered there.
The slate quarry is believed to be the oldest continuous operated quarry in South Australia, possible Australia.
The town's other claim to fame is the opulent mansion Martindale Hall built by Edmund Bowman.
The mansion featured in the filming of the classic Australian movie "Picnic at Hanging Rock".
Back to our butcher shop, it features that famous Mintaro slate but as the pictures show, needs some work.
Until recently it was an antique shop and residence.
It is thought Australian poet C.J. Dennis may have once lived there.
It has a wide frontage onto Burra Street has an abundance of windows, which offers plenty of natural light into the two largest rooms.
Just across the road is the equally historic Magpie and Stump Hotel (1851).
The butcher shop has metal ceilings and low hanging light fittings.
There are two other rooms (one with a fireplace), and a cellar.
There is a basic kitchen and equally rudimentary bathroom, and two toilets.
For more information contact Elesa Wood from Barry Plant on 0401 676684.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
