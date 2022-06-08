One of the largest family-run tomato growing operations in Australia is expected to make more than $15 million when sold.
Jim Atkinson and family's large-scale glasshouse just 7km from Griffith is expected to generate a lot of interest when it hits the market.
The operation has been supplying Woolworths stores in NSW and Victoria with truss tomatoes.
Colliers' James Beer and Duncan McCulloch have been appointed to sell the hydroponic growing operation Atkinson Tomatoes by expressions of interest.
At the core of the business is the four hectare glasshouse on its 20ha block with an opportunity to grow the glasshouse by another 10ha.
The modern operation has numerous structural improvements, including a packing shed with cool rooms; nursery shed with adjoining grafting room; water treatment shed; irrigation shed and chemical store; boiler shed; workshop and office; several storage sheds; and a modern four-bedroom manager's residence.
"Atkinson Tomatoes is a modern protected cropping enterprise with a strong history of productivity and profitability," Mr Beer said.
"The business comprises a large-scale glasshouse and packing operation that is currently producing truss tomatoes in a sustainable growing environment."
Included in the sale is an extensive list of plant and equipment.
Agents expect the sale will attract significant interest from institutional investors, fresh produce groups and high net worth individuals.
Atkinson Tomatoes benefits from excellent fit-for-purpose infrastructure including a modern packing line, a new boiler and gas condenser, heating and cooling equipment, extensive on-farm water storages, solar panels and loading and unloading facilities.
"Glasshouses are also at the forefront of sustainable farming practices, as they consume a fraction of the inputs required for field grown produce, and provide an optimal and controlled growing environment for consistent quality fresh produce," Mr Beer said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
