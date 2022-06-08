Just under a thousand acres, the 3957-hectare Noonameena can run 1000 cows and is in the sort of neighbourhood that suggests it could lift that again by more than half.
The cattle country around Keera is little short of legendary, LJ Hooker Inverell agent Wayne Daley said.
"All the neighbouring properties are well known - you've got Keera Station, you've got Booroomooka and then you've got Noonameena," he said.
"It's a very, very popular little spot that's hard to get into because those sort of properties rarely become available."
About 45 kilometres from Bingara in NSW's New England region, the Keera district has an annual rainfall of about 700 millimetres.
Noonameena is conservatively stocked with 800 pregnancy-tested in-calf females plus 120 replacements.
Mr Daley said 600 PTIC heifers and three-year-old cows were available as part of the sale and Noonameena might have the potential to carry 1500-1600 head.
"There is huge scope to improve the carrying capacity," he said.
"All the neighbours have similar rainfall, similar soils, and they fertilise, sow legumes and their carrying capacity is substantially different.
"It's difficult to find a property like this with the scope to improve the carrying capacity without huge inputs."
Noonameena would suit either cattle or sheep and Mr Daley said it had been a simply-run, limited inputs husband-and-wife operation.
"The soil type can support the introduction of legumes like vetch and a broad spectrum of clovers combined with a sub-tropical grass blend," he said.
The soils are mostly red with small areas of granite. Mr Daley said about 200ha was suitable to grow fodder crops.
The terrain is mostly undulating with a few steeper pockets and there's a sprinkling of shade timber over most of Noonameena.
About 20km of fencing was replaced recently and the main set of yards can work around 500 cattle.
Each of Noonameena's 16 paddocks are watered by a dam and trough, backed up by five equipped bores and two more that are unequipped.
On top of that, Horsearm Creek, Middle Creek and Fox Creek run fresh, clean water through the property.
Noonameena is well set up for family life, too. The five-bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms and swimming pool is just 18 months old.
Horse lovers will appreciate three as-new stables, tack room and round yard.
The second residence has three bedrooms plus office, while a third home with four bedrooms is let for farm stays at $100 a night per person.
Noonameena will be auctioned on July 5 if not sold earlier. Call Mr Daley on 0412 255 589.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
