Farmers looking for an entryway into the world of data might find Pairtree Plus is exactly what they need.
Pairtree Plus puts weather, markets and satellite imagery in the palm of your hand.
It's a basic version of what's available in the wider Pairtree ecosystem of 130 different agtech and digital ag services and was launched at the FarmFest field days outside Toowoomba, Qld, last week.
Pairtree founder Hamish Munro said the original system had been built with a block by block approach, where farmers could bring together all of their data to build a bigger picture of what was happening across their farm.
"The way we have developed Pairtree Plus is it's the foundation for what the greater Pairtree Intelligence platform is all about," Mr Munro said.
"We realised there really wasn't that entry level of having the markets and localised weather to your farm as well as satellite imagery.
"So we thought, how about we create the basics which allows anyone - even if they aren't really up to speed on agtech - to get used to having a look at different datasets."
Mr Munro said one of the biggest barriers to adoption was farmers being fearful of taking the first step.
However, he said access to data was extremely important and encouraged farmers to dip their toe in.
Cost was another barrier that could be somewhat overcome by showing farmers the additional value data-based decision making could provide.
There were plenty of homegrown agtech innovations available and Mr Munro urged farmers to ask themselves how they would get the most value out of their investment.
"Once you get that first agtech solution, whatever that's going to be, it will open that door and force you to be a little bit more understanding of the lingo, how things fit together and what to expect from a product," he said.
The company also offers Pairtree for Business, where dashboards can be built for agribusinesses, consultants and agronomists, who then interpret the data and prescribe outcomes.
"I think that's a really important one where farmers are really going to benefit, we've got one agronomy company that's got a white label - they can actually control the way the data's managed so they can provide services directly back to their clients," Mr Munro said.
"They've got a large number of clients that are just about to benefit from our new approach."
