Farmers are the most trusted voice when it comes to communicating about the dairy industry.
Each year, Dairy Australia holds numerous workshops and training for farmers as part of the Farmer Ambassador Program, which empowers them to positively promote the industry to a broad and diverse audience.
Advertisement
There are now around 50 formally trained ambassadors in the program and, in March, 15 new farmers joined their ranks, attending online sessions to learn and upskill to support the Australian dairy industry.
The program helps farmers build confidence to share their stories with a wide audience in their own words.
To achieve this, the program offers sessions covering media training, presentation skills, leadership skills, shared values development and many other topics.
Read more: Passionate dairy advocates impress judges
One of the farmers who took part in the program this year was Rose Atherton.
"The Farmer Ambassador program is a great opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and to learn and grow as a person," she said.
"It is important to share my life in dairy, and I am proud to have staff and customers to our farm and educate them on our industry.
"They get to see where it all starts - on the farm."
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Farmer Ambassador, please contact Dairy Australia community engagement advisor Jess Phillips, by emailing Jess.Phillips@dairyaustralia.com.au
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.