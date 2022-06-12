Farm Online
Queensland dairy farm numbers drop 90pc in four decades

By Brandon Long
June 12 2022 - 5:00am
A massive 90 per cent of Queensland dairy farms have dissapeared since 1980.

Queensland has lost a staggering 90 per cent of its dairy farms in four decades, going from 3052 in 1980 to 327 in 2020.

