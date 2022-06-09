Farm Online

Rex pilots to vote on strike action

By Stephanie Gardiner
June 9 2022 - 7:00am
Pilots at regional airline Rex will vote on whether to take industrial action over a pay dispute.

Pilots at Australia's major regional airline Rex will vote whether to strike amid heated wage negotiations, with the union claiming the airline's offer amounts to a pay cut.

