Farm Online
Home/Property

Green Creek oasis north-west of Bourke, complete with brolgas and Dohnes

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
June 9 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The real estate maxim of "position, position, position" works unexpectedly well for Green Creek, north-west of Bourke.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.