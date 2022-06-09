Australia's top five cropping real estate regions

The hottest five cropping regions in Australia for farmland real estate have been named by Elders and it's not just about price rises.
Report author, Elders' Matt Ough, chose five criteria, which include:
Top of the list came the wheat and barley-growing central-west NSW, which takes in Coonamble, Dubbo, Forbes, Gilgandra, Nyngan and Parkes.
The region had a rolling one year median price/ha averaged a quarterly increase of 5.7pc in 2021.
"The Central West region of NSW continues to see strong levels of demand across all segments of the rural market with recent sales from autumn into winter confirming ongoing confidence.
"Winter cropping season is looking very positive; however, a considerable amount of the state has experienced wet weather, presenting challenges for weed control and sowing.
"We expect confidence in rural property to continue in the foreseeable future driven by the prospect of high grain prices again this season and a build-up of solid buying power from appreciating balance sheets." - Richard Gemmell, Elders State Real Estate Manager, New South Wales
Ceduna, Cummins, Cleve and Port Lincoln, another wheat and barley growing hub, was second.
The rolling one year median price/ha averaged a quarterly increase of 3.8pc in 2021.
"We saw records broken in a number of popular areas after another strong year for the rural property market. Strong buyer enquiry not only from locals, but also from investors and farmers from other regions of the state helped push demand higher.
"The additional widespread demand, along with a healthy appetite from locals to expand is the key driving force for price growth in the region.
"Sale results continue to surpass even the most positive expectations in many areas on the EP. Despite suggestions of interest rates being on the move, they are still very low historically and given that Australian commodity prices remain high, I expect a continuation of high prices for agriculture land being achieved for the rest of the year and beyond.
"The Eyre Peninsula recorded an increase in median price per hectare of 16.3 per cent in the 2021 calendar year, taking the five-year average annual growth rate to 25 per cent.
"In the 14 years I've been in real estate, I have never seen growth like it and it's hard to imagine a better time to sell." - Luke Duncan, Elders Real Estate, Port Lincoln.
Beverley, Corrigin, Cunderdin and Narrogin.
The rolling one year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of 3.1 per cent in 2021.
Kulin, Lake Grace, Merredin and Narembeen.
The rolling one year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of three per cent in 2021.
Charlton, Hopetoun, Horsham, Kaniva, Kerang, Mildura, Ouyen and Swan Hill.
rolling one year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of two per cent in 2021.
The obvious blanket factor of the past decade has been declining interest rates but that's something that needs to be backed by profitability on-farm in order to justify a property purchase.
Commodity price has been a linking factor between regions along with favourable seasonal conditions.
Wheat prices in December 2021 were up by 36.2 per cent in South Australia, 33.9 per cent in Victoria, 27 per cent in Western Australia and 26.3 per cent in New South Wales, this varied slightly depending on location, but it's a compelling story in terms of revenue growth in the top five regions.
In addition to wheat, barley prices were up by 36.6 per cent in South Australia, 24.1 per cent in Victoria, 12.9 per cent in New South Wales and 3.9 per cent in Western Australia.
Canola is also produced in each of the top five regions but on a smaller scale. However, canola prices were up by a staggering 54.4 per cent in South Australia, 44.3 per cent in Victoria, 40.1 per cent in Western Australia and 39.1 per cent in New South Wales.
Nathan Cattle, Managing Director at Clear Grain Exchange highlights the strength of Australian grain on the world stage and how that demand flowed through to prices in 2021 and into 2022.
"Grain prices have been favourable for Australian growers, driven by a combination of Black Sea conflict and less than ideal growing conditions in other major producing areas of the world. This has put Australia in an enviable position to supply the world with grain.
"Prices in South Australia have consistently been the strongest in the country this season (2021 - 22), albeit that all states have been trading below export parity (the equivalent value of physical grain being traded off-shore). Hence there is opportunity for growers to offer their grain at a target price rather than simply accepting bids advertised by merchants.
"The Ukraine/Russia conflict does not look likely to abate in the medium term and we are nearing the first stages of the winter crop harvest in the northern hemisphere. Hence the window for those crops to improve is closing, however there is still potential for spring crops to improve if conditions pick up in the coming months which could weigh on prices. Overall, there are reasonable drivers to support Australian prices again this season."
The list of common factors could go on and on, generational change is another driver which has anecdotally resulted in a higher volume of listings in several regions across the country.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
