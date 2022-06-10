Farm Online
Home/Property

Dunedoo's thousand-acre starter or add-on block sold to Limousin Stud

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated June 10 2022 - 9:39am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Gelderman family, known for its Berdihold Limousin Stud, is the new owner of almost 1000 acres close to Dunedoo in north-west NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.