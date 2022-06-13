There's a fair number of farm mansions dotted about western Victoria, but few wooden structures hold a candle to Tullynagee near Warrnambool in the south-west.
There is a dream-like quality to the home of a well-known Angus stud which is being sold along with another notable local landmark, Staywood Park.
The pair are on the market together as part of a mix of rural properties being sold on the outskirts of Warrnambool.
The well-known Rossander properties extend across 955 hectares (2356 acres) across 28 separate titles.
Buyers are being lured to the sale by CBRE Agribusiness with the opportunities for subdivision but also city-fringe farming.
Rossander, the work of Alison and Andrew Anderson, has been offered as one portfolio or as the 10 separate properties. No prices have been offered for any of the properties.
Some of the properties currently operate dairy and beef operations.
Only three kilometres from the coastal city, Tullynagee is a Victorian and Edwardian style homestead on 68ha (168ac).
Described as a grand four-bedroom renovated weatherboard homestead, only the pictures really do it any justice.
The centrepiece is a guest "clock tower" apartment with renovated timber and granite bathroom (spa), grand bedroom with kitchenette, and ground floor conference centre.
The homestead incorporates many period features, including, high skirts and ceilings, polished Baltic pine floors, wide arched hallways, feature stained glass windows, and ornamental open fireplaces.
The home includes a formal drawing room, dining room, scullery, pantry, main kitchen area (unrenovated) and adjoining laundry. On the exterior the wide north facing enclosed verandah with feature colonial windows provides a vista across the surrounding gardens.
The homestead is complimented by ducted gas heating throughout.
Within the homestead surrounds is a hexagonal glass gazebo office studio, male and female coach house toilet facility which is all connected by a timber lined raised Victorian walkway which was purpose built for the annual stud sales, weddings and conferences.
Tullynagee also includes floodlit steel cattle yards, crush and loading ramp, post and rail stud pens and sale complex.
Other outbuildings include steel framed haysheds, lock up storage with cobblestone floor and stables, office, staff kitchen and grain storage silo.
A fully reticulated livestock trough watering system exists across the entire property.
Staywood Park offers the historic gem in the Rossander sale across 300ha (741ac).
Built in the gold rush era and close to Wangoom village, this five-bedroom, two-storey homestead has also been renovated and sits in a mature English garden with sweeping lawns.
The property is subdivided into 15 paddocks, each with a stock water trough, central laneway system with post and wire electric fencing and established.
It features fertile undulating grazing land of perennial and annual rye grass pastures.
Staywood also has a three-bedroom manager's residence with a shearing shed/reception venue (120 patron capacity with kitchen and bar), coach storage, hay and machinery shedding, cattle yards, bore, dams and a fully reticulated stock water system.
The Rossander portfolio also contains Fala Park plus a 300-cow dairy farm, and a proposed 35-lot rural subdivision at Bridge Road, Woodford waiting on final approval.
The portfolio is being offered via an expressions of interest campaign to conclude on June 29.
For more information contact the agents from CBRE, Shane McIntyre on 0429 557070 or Matt Childs on 0418 512494.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
