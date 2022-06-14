It's not often you have a chance to buy your own cape jutting out into the sea where a lonely lighthouse and some seals are your only neighbours.
That's just what has happened with $1.6 million changing hands for Cape St Albans on the north coast of South Australia's Kangaroo Island.
For that investment, the new owner can run some stock as well as build a new home on their exclusive 158 hectares (390 acres).
The cape is not big on fences, only the lighthouse has one, but any stock would have to either be good climbers or good swimmers, perhaps both.
The sale price equates to $4103 an acre.
Other than the freehold land which was sold, the sale included the lease of an extra 43ha of Crown land.
At the very end of Cape St Albans jutting into the wild waters of the Great Australian Bight road you are about 30km from the island's second biggest town and major ferry port at Penneshaw.
Architect Max Pritchard has already designed a cluster of dwellings designed for this very unique ocean frontage site which have already been approved if the new owner wants to take advantage of the island's tourism charms.
This plan for a cluster of eco-friendly low-profile tourist bungalows on the remote cape was first aired back in 2017.
But perhaps the new owner just wants to get away from it all.
They don't have to worry about sharing the headland with a century-old lighthouse which still performs its nightly chore of warning wayward shipping off the rocky shoals.
It is an unattended automatic light and the electrical power which conveniently runs out to the light will likely figure in the new owner's building plans.
The already approved buildings have provisions for rainwater storage tanks.
The property does have a permanent soak on the grazing licence land adjacent the freehold title.
That water supply is only suitable for livestock.
The cape was sold by Simon McIntyre of Nutrien Harcourts.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
