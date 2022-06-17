Farm Online
Home/Beef

3D printing helps keep the wheels turning at abattoirs

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW WAYS: 3D printed parts used in beef processing equipment at the Northern Co-operative Meat Company in Casino.

THREE DIMENSIONAL printing is being trialled in Australian red meat processing plants to make equipment parts in a move that has the potential to revolutionise maintenance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.