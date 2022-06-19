Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Rural independents who turned seats marginal could be start of bush teal wave

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DIAL MOVERS: Rural independents who made their seats marginal (from left); Caz Heise (Cowper), Alex Dyson (Wannon), Suzie Holt (Groom) and Rob Priestly (Nicholls).

SOME of the safest seats in the country have been turned into marginal battlegrounds, with independent candidates creating massive swings against sitting Coalition MPs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.