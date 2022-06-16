Why buy a house in the country when you can buy the whole town?
On the market at $350,000, you could be the owner of two historic churches, a school, post office, shops, workshops, a cottage and more.
Advertisement
Another lure for installing yourself as Mayor of this entire pioneer village is that it's just over an hour's travel time to Adelaide, or 25 minutes from the Barossa.
Welcome to Sandleton, a town built on the flat country to the east of the Mount Lofty Ranges, and 15km north of Sedan or south of the Sturt Highway.
Agents from CE Property Group say this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and would be suit a large or extended family.
On site is a number of historic buildings plus a necessary bore and a watering hole.
The sale includes historic memorabilia as well.
The original (1890's) limestone Lutheran church has been fitted out with a lounge/bedroom area, kitchen, bathroom and laundry.
The second (1914) stone church has a kitchen, bathroom, office, spacious lounge with dual stairways leading to the loft and three more 3 bedrooms.
MORE READING: Former border roadhouse sold for about $250,000.
The (1914) school house is said to have B&B potential.
The town's Pug'n'Pine cottage needs some work.
In the sale are sundry outbuildings which were set up for the pioneer village.
There are old stables/horse drawn buggy shelters made with thatched roofs.
An implement shelter has been constructed of Mallee roots.
The original church was used as a combined place of worship, sorting mail for the district and school.
It might be hard to imagine it today but a population boom in the district resulted in the building of the second, bigger church on site as well a new school.
Advertisement
Some of these buildings were renovated in the 1980's and later in 2010.
Sandleton had a brief fling as a tourist-orientated Pioneer Village in 1995.
"The current owners have enjoyed the property as their home and are now looking for new owners to enjoy the experience," agents said.
For more information contact the CE Property Group on 0488 972 888 for more information or to arrange a private inspection.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Advertisement
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.