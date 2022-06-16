Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Entire historic town on the market in South Australia - school, post office and even two churches

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:31am, first published June 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RARE OFFERING: An entire country town, once re-invented as a pioneer village, is up for sale in South Australia. Pictures: CE Property Group.

Why buy a house in the country when you can buy the whole town?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.