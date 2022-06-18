Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Defence unveils plans to send toxic soil 3400km for disposal

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 18 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire fighting foam laden with the dangerous chemical PFAS was used in training at the Tindal RAAF Base for 16 years.

Thousands of tonnes of toxic soil are about to be carefully transported from the far north of the Australian continent to the south.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.