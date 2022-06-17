Farm Online
Home/Beef

Food Industry Alliance to tackle labour shortages, rising fuel and energy prices

June 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Key bodies join forces to battle food security risks

A Food Industry Alliance has been formed between associations across the food supply chain, from paddock to plate, to address key issues associated with ensuring reliable and affordable access to food for all Australians during this time of supply chain disruption.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.