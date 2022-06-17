Key bodies join forces to battle food security risks

A Food Industry Alliance has been formed between associations across the food supply chain, from paddock to plate, to address key issues associated with ensuring reliable and affordable access to food for all Australians during this time of supply chain disruption.
The FIA includes Independent Food Distributors Australia, The National Farmers Federation, Australian Meat Industry Council, Master Grocers Australia and the Australian Association of Convenience Stores.
The FIA represents, or supplies food to, more than 156,000 businesses with a combined revenue of a staggering $220 billion and employing almost a million people.
"We need our food supply chains to be firing on all cylinders if we are to ensure food remains on the shelves and available in many of the nation's food venues without disruption," said IFDA chief executive officer Richard Forbes.
"Food security is key in these uncertain times, so we need to work together, across all industry sectors, and with government, to overcome the many significant domestic and global challenges the food supply chain faces."
The FIA represents organisations across the supply chain from farmers, processors, suppliers, and distributors, through to small to medium retailers.
The FIA's aim is to also highlight the national contribution that family and privately-owned independent food businesses make to the Australian economy.
CEO of MGA, Jos De Bruin said: "To fix the current issues within the supply chain, all those operating within it need to be recognised and consulted, not just a select few.
"This includes the massive contribution of independent, family-based food businesses in Australia, who provide billions of tonnes of food annually into the domestic market alone.
"This includes local grocers and independent retail butchers, independent supermarkets, convenience stores, through to those that supply cafes, restaurants, hotels, and clubs in the $57 billion food service consumer market.
"The FIA also represents those that provide food to institutional facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools, childcare centres, military bases, and prisons."
NFF acting chief executive officer Ash Salardini said customers relied on a wide supply chain of providers to get their groceries and meals.
"Australian farmers need all these pathways to be working effectively so we can get our produce to consumers affordably and reliably," he said.
AMIC chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson said: "We have seen the impact labour shortages have had across the food supply chain, with periods of empty fresh food shelves across Australia. Thankfully, many family and privately-owned retail business, while also impacted, were able to fill that supply gap and help Australia avoid a serious national crisis with food availability.
"These included local butcher and green-grocer stores who have direct supplier relationships, along with convenience stores, petrol stations, cafes and restaurants."
The FIA looks forward to working constructively with the new Federal Government on:
The group says if these issues are not addressed as a matter of priority, then there is increased potential to see food price inflation and more disruptions in terms of availability.
