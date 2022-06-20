Farm Online

More court moves in the US trying to stop the trade in kangaroo leather

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROO WATCH: Animal activists claim retailers are is illegally selling kangaroo-sourced soccer cleats to consumers.

Animal activists in the US have launched legal action against a sports shoe manufacturer trying to stop the trade in kangaroo skins.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.