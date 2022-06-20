Farm Online
Lab set up in Timor-Leste to safeguard from foot and mouth, lumpy skin

June 20 2022 - 1:00am
ON WATCH: Lumpy skin disease in cattle overseas.

A portable molecular lab developed by Agriculture Victoria has opened in Timor-Leste to boost local animal health and help safeguard Australia from exotic animal diseases.

