AMPC looks into technologies for label verification

June 24 2022 - 11:00pm
GUARANTEED: Label verification has become key to maintaining valuable export markets and research is underway on technology that can remove human error.

RESEARCH is underway looking at technologies available to verify the contents of a box of meat with the label on the outside.

