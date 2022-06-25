Farm Online
Home/Beef

WA's top Gate 2 Plate performers

By Jodie Rintoul
June 25 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: The WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, won this years Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge with a team of Charolais-Angus cross calves. Celebrating the win at the college on Monday were Kira Chatley, Adele Martin, Jonathon Green, Ian Millichamp, Stockden Ottrey, Angeline Alley, Ellouise Angi and Roman Torrisi.

A team of Charolais-Angus cross calves from the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, took out this year's Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge, one of Western Australia's premier carcase competitions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.