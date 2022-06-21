Farm Online

Holograms of high-risk items in airport biosecurity trial

By Newsroom
June 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Holograms of high-risk items warn airport arrivals in biosecurity trial

Travellers arriving at Brisbane International Airport will be greeted by a holographic display of high-risk products, such as food, including meat, fruit and vegetables, in a new initiative to spread important biosecurity messaging.

