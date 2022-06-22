At first blush the sale of a big tract of farm land on the Yorke Peninsula for $1190 an acre sounds like a bargain.
Especially given the record prices being paid for farms right around the country in recent years.
While it remains true not all farm land can be considered equal, even here on the Lower Yorke, you need to dig deeper to understand why the offer was accepted for this enticing parcel of 1157 hectares (2858 acres).
Only about half of Moore's and Muzza's on the Lower White Hut Road is considered arable.
So if you take out the unproductive country, $3773ac or $8333ha was the accepted value which is more in keeping with the benchmark.
Troy Goldsworthy of Nutrien Harcourts Minlaton settled the sale of the property in the last few weeks after an expressions of interest campaign.
Mr Goldsworthy said the eventual buyer was a nearby farmer wanting to expand his land holdings.
This far already into the cropping season with a winter farm sale, it was also important for Immediate access to be granted to manage the 2022 crop.
"Buyers will find the cropped areas in good heart and capable of producing strong yields," Mr Goldsworthy said.
All up $3.4 million changed hands for two contingent lots consisting of a total of 1008ac (407ha) of arable land.
The property been farmed through a mixed farming operation in recent years consisting of loam to sandy loam cropping soils.
Records for Stenhouse Bay show an annual average rainfall of 442mm.
The Port Giles grain terminal is 72km away on mostly sealed road.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
