Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Chinese attendance at Aussie barley forum hints at hope of trade tensions thawing

By By Shannon Beattie
June 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAY OF HOPE: Australian barley producers are hoping to soon have access to the Chinese market once again.

A GLIMMER of hope has emerged for Australia's stagnant barley trade with China, after an Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) webinar in Mandarin and English on malting barley was attended by key Chinese government officials.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.