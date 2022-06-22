BOTH Australia and China's leaders have flagged the change in government as an opportunity to repair relationships which in turn may help Australian farmers frozen out of lucrative Chinese markets because of trade tariffs.
After a period of escalating tension early signs are that the change of government in Australia may mean a softening in attitude from China.
The initial signs are positive - Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has already met with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Singapore.
Trade Minister Don Farrell sought a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the World Trade Organisation ministerial conference, but the two men couldn't synchronise diaries.
"We'll keep trying, hopefully, there'll be an opportunity in the future," Mr Farrell said.
"I do think that by requesting the meeting, it obviously showed a willingness to enter into a dialogue."
But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there could be no formal warming of ties until China ends punitive measures targeting Australian exports, including barley, coal and wine.
"It is China that has imposed sanctions, it is China that has changed, and it's China that needs to remove those sanctions," Mr Albanese said.
