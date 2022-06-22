Farm Online
Albanese government seeks to repair trade relationship with China

By Jamieson Murphy
June 22 2022 - 3:00am
NEW LOOK: The election of the Albanese government may present both Australian and Chinese officials with a perfect chance to heal their fraught trade relationship.

BOTH Australia and China's leaders have flagged the change in government as an opportunity to repair relationships which in turn may help Australian farmers frozen out of lucrative Chinese markets because of trade tariffs.

