Farm Online
Home/Politics

Dutch farmers protest against government plans

By Aleksandar Furtula
June 22 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dutch farmers have come out in protest against government mandated emissions reductions.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in the Netherlands to protest the Dutch government's plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia, driving their tractors across the country and snarling traffic on major highways.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.