Farm Online
Home/Recommended

Wagyus bred for high-end market at Colac

July 6 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Business Profile

FINISHING COUNTRY: The Kildrummie aggregation has a good mix of soil types and pastures, including ryegrass, clover, oats and summer crops such as lucerne.

TOP quality Wagyu cattle are the perfect fit for Victorian producer Stephen Gibbons, who's backgrounding steers for high-end Wagyu programs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.