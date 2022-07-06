My breeding objective is to provide the optimal presentation of the animal to feedlot programs in order to maximise performance on feed and carcase data in terms of marbling, fineness and carcase weight. We've been targeting the high-end Wagyu market and while numbers have been low as we have been developing our brand, we've been able to be flexible and highly versatile in selecting genetics for improved genetic gain.

- Stephen Gibbons, Kildrummie, Colac, Vic