Barambah Organics claims top honours at the Dairy Industry Association of Australia Awards

June 24 2022 - 6:00am
Barambah Organics run 1100 cows on its three farms in the south of Queensland and far north of NSW.

Barambah Organics won a record haul of awards at the Dairy Industry Association of Australia Awards, including the evening's top prize, Most Outstanding Show Exhibit (large producers), for its organic skimmed milk.

