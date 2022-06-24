Barambah Organics won a record haul of awards at the Dairy Industry Association of Australia Awards, including the evening's top prize, Most Outstanding Show Exhibit (large producers), for its organic skimmed milk.
The non-homogenised 0.1 per cent fat milk has been recognised at the ceremony for three years running after winning Gold in 2020 and 2021 and is officially Australia's best tasting milk.
The panel of expert judges tasted over 1000 cheeses, yoghurt, butters, milks and ice creams before awarding it the top prize in Melbourne last month.
Barambah Organics CEO Matt Stanton said the award was no surprise.
"When it comes to fresh, skimmed milk, Barambah Organics is officially la crème de la non-crème!" he said.
"Our customers already know that we produce Australia's best-tasting milk, and it's great the judges have agreed.
"It's an astonishing achievement for an organic dairy to beat all the industry big boys and win the most important award.
"Our skimmed milk isn't only the country's best milk. It's the best dairy product, which is an enormous honour and proves that happy, organic cows produce delicious tasting milk."
The company, which includes yoghurt brand five:am and East Coast Sustainable Dairy, was voted number one for taste in a total of six categories:
Overall, it won seven gold medals and 26 silvers - a record for the company.
Mr Stanton said the awards result from the nutrient-rich diet of Barambah's 1100 organic cows on its three organic farms in the south of Queensland and far north of NSW.
"Our cows are free to munch on lush, green grass all day which results in healthier, tastier milk, cheese and yoghurt that are free from pesticides and chemicals," he said.
"Studies show that happy cows produce more delicious milk, and this award proves the point.
"I'm really proud of the incredible work our farmers do every single day, and they're thrilled that their efforts have been recognised in such a spectacular way!"
Demand for organic food is soaring in Australia, with an average growth of 13pc over the last decade as consumers switch to healthier produce that's better for the planet.
According to IBIS World analysts, revenue growth in organic farms rose by 12.3pc in the last year alone, with the industry now worth well over $2.6 billion.
An extra half a million Aussies have started buying organic food in the last year alone.
More than any other country, Australia has 23 million hectares of organic agricultural land.
Studies have shown that organic farming uses 45pc less energy, 20pc less water and releases 40pc fewer carbon emissions.
Additionally, organic cows are happier and produce healthier milk with higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids.
