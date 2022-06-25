Farm Online
Dairy Research Foundation Symposium to go ahead on July 19-20

June 25 2022 - 8:00pm
This years DRF Symposium includes an on-farm day, hosted by Simon Scowen, manager of Manning Valley Dairy, Taree.

This year's Dairy Research Foundation Symposium returns to a face-to-face format combining a series of guest speakers on day one with on-farm sessions on day two.

