Of course, China is a whole different story, and what is happening there is intimately connected to the fortunes of the wool industry, both from an early stage processing capacity, but also as a significant consumer market. It is all happening in China at present. With one combing mill being closed due to local government health inspectors somehow finding a positive COVID result after testing a shipment of Australian greasy wool, thus shutting down that combing mill for two weeks, and forcing 20 people into mandatory quarantine.

