Wool versus Merino - time for a rethink?

By Elders Wool
June 27 2022 - 3:00am
STRONG: The best quality superfine Merino, the very few lots available, were stronger, but those not up to spec drifted lower as Chinese demand in particular eased for the finer end.

The Australian wool market continued to benefit from the favourable exchange rates last week with a small drop in prices overall translating to a small positive movement in local currency terms as the value of the Australian dollar waned against a stronger US dollar.

