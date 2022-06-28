Farm Online
Home/Property

Is your farm pretty enough? Tree changers who are chasing the views not the actual fruit trees

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TREE CHANGE: Lifestyle block buyers are more interested in the views than the orchard. Pictures: Professionals Yarra Valley.

Buyers care more how pretty your farm looks rather than how productive it has been in today's red hot lifestyle market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.