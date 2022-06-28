Farm Online
Queensland's Angela Hutchinson joins Cattle Council

June 28 2022 - 2:00am
Cattle Council names its board from July

Cattle Council of Australia has welcomed Angela Hutchinson to its board, with her appointment as AgForce Queensland director from 1 July 2022.

