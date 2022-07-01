Tourists are soon to be offered a rare insight into the opulent life at one of country Victoria's historic wool homesteads.
People will be able to stay on the grounds of the 1870's Mooramong Homestead at Skipton after the Victorian government gave the National Trust money this week to provide for overnight stays.
In a state first, the National Trust is planning to open some of the historic cottages and erect tiny houses and glamping tents for visitors from this spring.
More than 100 people can take in a slice of the rich squatter's life each night.
People will not be able to stay in the old homestead itself but it will be opened again for tours.
The homestead is just out of Skipton in the Western District, about 50km from Ballarat.
The Mooramong sheep station became renowned over the years for production of fine wool.
The property is part of the 15,000 hectare squatting run originally occupied in 1838 by Scottish born Alexander Anderson (1813-1996) and his two partners.
When the Baangal run was cut up in the 1860's, Anderson took over the northern portion, which he named Mooramong.
Anderson was was among the founders of the early Geelong College.
Anderson commissioned Geelong architects Davidson and Henderson, who had also designed the Geelong College buildings, to design a new house, which was built in 1873.
Those architects has also designed Thomas Austin's fabulous Barwon Park at Winchelsea, another National Trust property.
Anderson sold the station in 1889 after he moved to Geelong due to ill-health.
His brother Henry had owned the nearby Borriyalloak run.
Mooramong was then owned by the Stoddart family, Robert Carstairs Bell, W.H. Johnston in 1920 and then by racing identity L.K.S Mackinnon, who bought the property as a 21st birthday present for his son Donald.
Originally comprising 4573 hectares (11,300 acres), the station was reduced in size through Soldier Settlement acquisitions and is today still a working farm with 1619ha (4000ac).
Donald (Scobie) famously married the American silent screen star Claire Adams who had featured in about 40 Hollywood films, many of them "action movies" which involved doing her own stunt work on horses and with some featuring the original Rin-Tin-Tin.
He was 32 and she was 42.
After their deaths, they bequeathed Mooramong to the National Trust.
Legend has it the Hollywood star's first order of business was to transform the main residence on Scobie's property into an exquisite, hacienda-style haven.
She also arranged for the building of what was, at the time, the largest privately owned pool in the Southern hemisphere where they hosted many parties.
Much of their memorabilia still adorns the walls and halls of the homestead.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
