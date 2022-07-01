Farm Online
Home/Property

Taking a peek into the lives of the mega-rich and mega-famous - out on the farm

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hollywood movie star Claire Adams famously came to live on a Western District sheep station in the 1930's which she bequeathed to the state after her death.

Tourists are soon to be offered a rare insight into the opulent life at one of country Victoria's historic wool homesteads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.