Farm Online

ACM Agriculture builds on its fast growing digital strength with Farmbuy.com

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated June 30 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 10:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEARCH MAGNET: Farmbuy.com has built a strong foothold in the farms for sale portal market and enjoys the number 1 SEO position in most key search terms.

ACM Agriculture has acquired the rural real estate portal business, Farmbuy.com.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.