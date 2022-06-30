ACM Agriculture has acquired the rural real estate portal business, Farmbuy.com.
Farmbuy.com has built a strong foothold in the farms for sale portal market and enjoys the number 1 SEO position in most key search terms.
Along with our soon to be released companion App, our fast growing digital subs and the development of our marketplaces strategy, the Farmbuy acquisition will form a key pillar in the digital expansion of Australian Community Media's Ags division.
Australian Community Media managing director Tony Kendall said Farmbuy.com had built a strong foothold in the farms for sale portal market and enjoys the number 1 SEO position in most key search terms.
Mr Kendall said Farmbuy.com had a solid base of agents and properties listed.
"The opportunity for our brands and people to take this business to the next level is enormous."
ACM Agriculture already has a growing digital footprint across Australia with the introduction of our flash, new websites and subscriber content in the past few months.
Thousands of readers have already signed up to enjoy and be informed by our editorial and commercial offering featuring many of Australia's best and most experienced agricultural journalists who write across the full suite of ag mastheads including, Farmonline, Queensland Country Life, The Land, Stock & Land, Stock Journal and Farm Weekly.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
